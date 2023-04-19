Mohammad Wasim Names Shoaib Akhtar as His Favorite ‘Actor’

Former Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim recently took a dig at Shoaib Akhtar, naming him as his favorite actor.

In a recent Twitter trend where Mohammad Wasim shared his top picks for his favorite actor, actress, sportsperson, and singer, the former Chief Selector’s choice of Shoaib Akhtar as his favorite actor raised eyebrows. Wasim subtly taunted Shoaib Akhtar, by including his picture in the actor’s category, while he chose Bushra Ansari as his favorite actress, Kishore Kumar as the best singer, and Javed Miandad as the top cricketer.

This remark appeared to be a jab at Akhtar for his perceived exaggerative and dramatic opinions on social media.

While some took the humor lightly, Mohammad Wasim’s dig at Shoaib Akhtar did not sit well with many who regarded this behavior as unprofessional and offensive.

It is important to remember that expressing opinions or criticisms should be done in a respectful and constructive manner, even in the public domain. Public figures, including cricketers, should be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of personal differences in order to foster a positive mindset.