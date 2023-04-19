Shoaib Malik Wants Babar to Break More Records But At the Cost of His Captaincy

Shoaib Malik has advised Babar Azam, the current captain of Pakistan, to consider stepping down from the captaincy role in order to focus more on his batting and potentially break more records.

Shoaib Malik shared his opinion in his recent interview, stating that Babar Azam’s leadership qualities and batting ability should not be weighed on the same scale. He also drew parallels with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved numerous batting milestones after leaving captaincy.

Shoaib Malik believes that reducing the pressure of captaincy would allow Babar Azam to perform at his best and excel as a batter on the international stage.

Suggesting Babar Azam quit captaincy of the national team, Shoaib Malik said, “This will help Babar Azam make more records on an international level as the pressure on him will be limited to his batting”.

Babar Azam, known for his prolific batting skills, is currently the all-format captain of the Pakistan cricket team and is among the top-ranked batters in all three formats of the game. While discussions continue about the potential impact of stepping down from the captaincy on individual performance, Babar Azam has clearly rejected any plans to limit himself, juggling both tasks simultaneously so far.