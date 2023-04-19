UAE to Host Major Startup Competition Next Month

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has announced a worldwide start-up competition in UAE in order to provide a boost to technological ventures that focus on sustainability and decarbonization.

The competition, which will take place before COP28, will offer a platform for startups to exhibit their innovative technologies, which will have a global impact.

In addition, the competition will also give them a chance to grow their technologies in partnership with industry giants in the country.

The competition, “Make it in the Emirates,” will start from 31 May to 1 June and will be open to only 24 startups worldwide. The Ministry intends to give an avenue to the startups where they will have an opportunity to connect with investors, policymakers, and industry leaders.

Director of Advanced Technology Adoption and Development at MoIAT, Tariq Al Hashimi, remarked that modern startups have the potential to disrupt the system since they offer solutions to major issues concerning climate change.

Moreover, he stated that funding is a massive challenge that hinders the progress of startups globally. As a result, the Ministry is conducting ‘Make it in the Emirates Forum,’ which will resolve this issue, he added.

As far as the deadline and application are concerned, startups can submit their applications until 5 May by clicking here. Initially, only 24 of them will be selected.

The jury will include delegates from Aspire, EDGE Group, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Technology Innovation Institute, Dubai Industrial City, Strata, and UAE University.