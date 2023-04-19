Low-Income Citizens in Dubai Receive Huge Eid Surprise from Crown Prince

By Salman Ahmed | Published Apr 20, 2023 | 12:25 am

Crown Prince Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has declared that around 426 low-income nationals will be spared from paying their remaining amount of home loans.

The announcement, which has been made just a few days ahead of Eid Al-Fitr, is likely to be received with a lot of appreciation by the people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), especially Dubai citizens who will benefit from it.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan stated that AED 146 million worth of loans will be cleared, providing significant relief to the low-income groups and also needy families in the emirate.

He further remarked that they are constantly launching such initiatives in order to improve the standard of living of all citizens in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan also confirmed that the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs has been entrusted with supervising the execution of this decision.

AED 2.7 Billion Housing Benefits for Emiratis

Earlier, the recently appointed Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, gave the green light to provide AED 2.74 billion ($746m) in housing assistance to 1,800 citizens of Abu Dhabi.

The announcement came following the orders of the President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The assistance includes waiving loan repayments for low-income retirees and families of deceased mortgagors.

According to the details, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra would receive the amount, which will cover loans for construction, demolition, reconstruction, maintenance, and expansion of residences.

