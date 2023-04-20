KP Alerts Tourists to Stay Safe Amid Bad Weather

With the Eid holidays inbound, people across Pakistan are gearing up for the tourism season. Although some natural hurdles may affect those plans, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) authorities have issued an alert to prevent disaster due to unfavorable weather.

A National Highway Authority (NHA) spokesperson has advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel to areas with bad weather.

Those that still choose to travel to these areas must use seatbelts, maintain lane discipline, control speed, use emergency lights and conduct thorough pre-journey checks.

The spokesperson advised tourists to check weather forecasts and avoid unnecessary travel. Due to bad weather, the NHA recommends avoiding upper KP adding that upper, central, and western regions are vulnerable to bad weather.

The spokesperson said that machinery has been sent to maintain traffic flow on national highways and NHA teams have been alerted at various locations to deal with weather changes. He added that the department monitors motorway traffic and is prepared for any rain-related issues.