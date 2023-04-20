Shaheen Afridi is Improving Batting Skills on Wife’s Request

Renowned Pakistani fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has revealed that, at the request of his wife Ansha Afridi, he has been focusing on improving his batting skills.

Speaking in a recent interview, the left-arm pacer stated that although his wife has no interest in the sport, she advised him to focus on his batting skills as well as his bowling.

In response to a question about Shahid Afridi, the 22-year-old cricketer revealed that he still calls him ‘Lala’ and that, despite his serious demeanor, he is not angry at all.

When asked about his marriage, Shaheen said that it was a longstanding friendship between his brother and ‘Lala’ that led to the relationship between him and his wife.

Regarding his first meeting with Ansha, Shaheen revealed that he had not formally met his wife before marriage and only used to cross paths when he visited his in-laws.

In 2021, Shahid Afridi wrote on Twitter that Shaheen’s family had approached him for his daughter and that both families are in contact. Months later, he accepted the proposal.

Earlier this year, before the Pakistan Super League (PSL), both tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony, while the ruskhati will take place after Ansha completes her studies.

“I am currently focusing on cricket, and she has her studies to complete, so when the right time comes, we will get married,” Shaheen said in a recent interview.