Samsung Galaxy A24 Launched With AMOLED Screen and 50MP Camera

On its website, Samsung Vietnam has listed the much-anticipated Galaxy A24 along with its specifications and pictures. Although the pricing and availability of the device remain unknown, it is expected that this information will be updated shortly.

The Galaxy A24 boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a waterdrop notch that houses its 13MP front-facing camera. While there is no official statement on the screen’s refresh rate, earlier rumors suggest a 90Hz panel. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The newest phone in the Galaxy A-series comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, coupled with either 6 or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card. On the software front, the device appears to run on Android 13, most likely with OneUI 5.1 on top.

At the back, there is a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The phone features a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 will be available in black, burgundy, green, and silver color options. While the pricing is yet to be confirmed, leaks suggest that it could be priced under €200 in Europe.

Specifications