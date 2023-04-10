Samsung Could Launch World’s First Foldable Tablet This Year

Foldable smartphones give you a bigger screen to play with, but they are not quite the same as full-fledged tablets. While foldable phones have been around for several years, we may finally witness the world’s first folding tablet this year.

Samsung was the first to do it with smartphones and it may the first to do so with tablets yet again, at least according to a report from tipster ‘Revengus’. The tipster claims that Samsung will launch a Z Tab foldable tablet alongside its Galaxy Tab S9 this year.

Exclusive: Z Tab, foldable tablet to launch alongside Galaxy Tab S9 this year — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) April 9, 2023

There are no rumored specifications as of yet, but the device will most likely have a much bigger screen than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which has a 7.6-inch inner display. We can expect to see something bigger than 10 inches at the very least, but probably not as big as the flagship Tab S8 Ultra, which has a 14-inch panel. Only time will tell whether the tablet will be pocketable in its folded state.

ALSO READ Samsung Reports Staggering 95% Drop in Profits

It will most likely be powered by flagship hardware such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED screen, and a massive battery that will probably be split into two halves. There may be support for an S Pen along with a magnetic dock.

ALSO READ Samsung Employees Leak Sensitive Company Data to ChatGPT

However, given its higher price tag for being a foldable tablet, it will not be meant for the masses. Regardless, we can expect to hear more about it during the latter half of the year, which is when the Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected to go official.