Robbers Steal Gold Worth Rs. 4.8 Crore in Broad Daylight

A group of dacoits carried out a daring heist at a jewelry shop located in the Sundar area of Lahore.

During the robbery, the robbers held the employees and customers at gunpoint and stole a whopping Rs. 50 million worth of cash and gold.

ALSO READ Sri Lanka to Give 2 More Elephants to Pakistan Despite Noor Jehan’s Tragic Death

Among the stolen items, Rs. 3.2 million was in cash, while the remaining Rs. 47.8 million worth of gold was taken from the shop.

After the robbery, the dacoits fled the scene, and a case was immediately registered against them. The police has launched an investigation into the incident and are currently searching for the culprits.

ALSO READ Imran Khan Makes an Extremely Bold Claim About Babar Azam

Police officials have also issued a statement condemning the robbery and assuring the public of their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice. The police has urged anyone with information related to the case to come forward and help with the investigation.

This latest incident of robbery in Lahore has once again highlighted the growing concerns over the security situation in the city. The police have been facing criticism for their inability to control such incidents and maintain law and order in the city.