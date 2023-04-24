Robbers Steal Gold Worth Rs. 4.8 Crore in Broad Daylight

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 24, 2023 | 4:07 pm

A group of dacoits carried out a daring heist at a jewelry shop located in the Sundar area of Lahore.

During the robbery, the robbers held the employees and customers at gunpoint and stole a whopping Rs. 50 million worth of cash and gold.

ALSO READ

Among the stolen items, Rs. 3.2 million was in cash, while the remaining Rs. 47.8 million worth of gold was taken from the shop.

After the robbery, the dacoits fled the scene, and a case was immediately registered against them. The police has launched an investigation into the incident and are currently searching for the culprits.

ALSO READ

Police officials have also issued a statement condemning the robbery and assuring the public of their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice. The police has urged anyone with information related to the case to come forward and help with the investigation.

This latest incident of robbery in Lahore has once again highlighted the growing concerns over the security situation in the city. The police have been facing criticism for their inability to control such incidents and maintain law and order in the city.

ProPK Staff

lens

Nawal Saeed Looks Ravishing in a Scarlet Red Bridal Jora [Pictures]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Lahore to Become a New Metropolitan Hub Through Ruda’s Twin City Concept: Punjab Minister
Read more in proproperty
close
>