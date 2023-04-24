Imran Khan Makes an Extremely Bold Claim About Babar Azam

Former Pakistani cricket captain and Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has praised incumbent team captain Babar Azam for his talent, technique, and temperament during a talk show aired on Eid. The video of the interview quickly went viral on social media.

Imran Khan, who is also known for his successful career as a bowler, said that he observes Babar Azam with an eye of a bowler, adding that to become a successful batter, one must possess talent, temperament, and technique, and that Babar Azam has all three traits.

Imran Khan believes that Babar Azam may become one of the greatest batters of all time and may overtake all other batters.

Imran Khan also praised Babar Azam’s leadership skills, describing him as an outstanding skipper and batter. He stated that he had not seen a batter with these qualities for a long time.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan has reached the World Cup finals in Australia only twice. The first time was in 1992, under the leadership of Imran Khan, when Pakistan won the ODI World Cup.

The second time was in the 2022 T20 World Cup when Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, reached the final.