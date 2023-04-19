MG to Launch Small Sporty Roadster in Europe Next Year

From the T-Type of the ’30s and ’40s to the MGB of the ’60s and ’70s and the MG F of the ’90s, the octagonal MG badge was associated with small, agile, smile-inducing roadsters.

The SAIC-owned British car brand is launching the Cyberster, an all-electric roadster, in Europe next summer. The production Cyberster was unveiled this week at the Shanghai auto show. It resembles the 2021 concept but with toned-down proportions.

The sleek bodywork has a sharply sloped front end and crisp creases that run into squared-off taillights with arrow-shaped LED elements pointing outward. The production roadster has scissor doors and a power-folding soft-top with a red leather interior.

Last week’s filing with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology revealed some of the EV’s specs. The Cyberster’s size is similar to a Mazda Miata, while its weight is the same as an entry-level Porsche.

The e-Roadster will produce a combined total of 536 horsepower from a dual-electric motor setup. The document listed the top speed at 210 km\h, although, the little EV’s power output suggests a quick sprint from a standstill to 100 km/h.

The launch of the little sports EV is scheduled for 2024. For now, MG only plans to launch the Cyberster in Europe.