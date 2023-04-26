MG Launches a Mini EV in India Under Rs. 8 Lac

MG has finally launched its long-awaited mini electric vehicle (EV) in India. Known in other countries as Wuling Air and in India as MG Comet, the mini EV targets buyers of a city car with a small footprint.

Comet EV will be available for test drives on April 27, while reservations for the three-door EV will begin on May 15, with deliveries commencing later in the same month.

Details

Comet EV’s boxy design features MG’s Extended Horizon connecting lights and a full-width LED light bar. Chrome and piano black trim connect the wing mirrors. Under the light bar, the Comet EV’s charging port has an illuminated MG logo.

ALSO READ Tesla Tops List of Most Recalled Cars: iSeeCars Study

It has 12-inch alloy wheels, vertical rear windows, and asymmetrical side windows. Five colors, decals, and lit graphics packs are also available for the EV.

The EV has a white and grey interior with two 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. The front passenger seat has a one-touch tumble and fold, and the rear seats split 50:50.

It also has wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC controls, keyless entry, steering-mounted controls, three USB ports, and 55 connected features. Comet EV has ABS, EBD, TPMS, reverse camera, sensors, and dual front airbags.

MG’s Comet EV has an ARAI-certified 230 km driving range on a single charge. This comes from an IP67-rated 17.3kWh lithium-ion battery sourced from Tata AutoComp. A 3.3kW onboard charger allows for a charging time of 7 hours.

A 42 hp and 110 Nm electric motor powers MG Comet’s rear wheels via a single-speed gearbox. The light-weight, small size, and rear-wheel drive configuration imply that the tiny EV will be a fun-to-drive car as well.

In India, MG Comet costs Rs. 789,000, which is the equivalent of Rs. 2.77 million in Pakistani currency. While expensive for Pakistanis, MG Comet is a fantastic entry-level EV for India.