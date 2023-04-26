MG Launches a Mini EV in India Under Rs. 8 Lac

MG has finally launched its long-awaited mini electric vehicle (EV) in India. Known in other countries as Wuling Air and in India as MG Comet, the mini EV targets buyers of a city car with a small footprint.
Comet EV will be available for test drives on April 27, while reservations for the three-door EV will begin on May 15, with deliveries commencing later in the same month.
Details
Comet EV’s boxy design features MG’s Extended Horizon connecting lights and a full-width LED light bar. Chrome and piano black trim connect the wing mirrors. Under the light bar, the Comet EV’s charging port has an illuminated MG logo.
It has 12-inch alloy wheels, vertical rear windows, and asymmetrical side windows. Five colors, decals, and lit graphics packs are also available for the EV.
The EV has a white and grey interior with two 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. The front passenger seat has a one-touch tumble and fold, and the rear seats split 50:50.
It also has wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC controls, keyless entry, steering-mounted controls, three USB ports, and 55 connected features. Comet EV has ABS, EBD, TPMS, reverse camera, sensors, and dual front airbags.
MG’s Comet EV has an ARAI-certified 230 km driving range on a single charge. This comes from an IP67-rated 17.3kWh lithium-ion battery sourced from Tata AutoComp. A 3.3kW onboard charger allows for a charging time of 7 hours.
A 42 hp and 110 Nm electric motor powers MG Comet’s rear wheels via a single-speed gearbox. The light-weight, small size, and rear-wheel drive configuration imply that the tiny EV will be a fun-to-drive car as well.
In India, MG Comet costs Rs. 789,000, which is the equivalent of Rs. 2.77 million in Pakistani currency. While expensive for Pakistanis, MG Comet is a fantastic entry-level EV for India.