Ishaq Dar Directs FBR to Enhance Efforts to Achieve ‘True Tax’ Potential

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to enhance its efforts to achieve the true tax potential of the country.

The finance minister chaired a meeting on the revenue performance of FBR at the Finance Division today. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman FBR, and other senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting.

ALSO READ SBP Refutes Reports of Granting Rs. 239 billion to Federal Govt

Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on revenue targets and performance of FBR for the period July 2022 to March 2023. It was expressed that FBR will make all-out efforts to meet its targets in the remaining months of the financial year 2022-23.

The Finance Minister expressed satisfaction and extended his full support to FBR in the performance of their duties for revenue collection.

The Finance Minister further emphasized the FBR team to enhance their efforts to achieve the true tax potential in the country.