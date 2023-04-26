Pakistan’s Key Players Suffer Injuries on the Eve of ODI Series Against New Zealand

Haris Sohail has been ruled out of the first ODI against New Zealand due to shoulder pain while Shan Masood is also struggling with a finger injury.

Haris Sohail, the middle-order batter, suffered a setback during fielding practice as he collided with teammate Shadab Khan, resulting in a shoulder injury. This comes as a blow to Haris Sohail, who had been out of the team recently due to fitness issues but was set to make a comeback in the upcoming One Day International against New Zealand.

Although X-rays have shown no fractures, the team doctor and physio have advised Sohail to rest, ruling him out of the first ODI due to shoulder pain.

In addition, Shan Masood also suffered a finger injury during fielding practice, but his X-ray came back clear and he is expected to be available for the next match. It has been reported that emerging batter Abdullah Shafique may replace Haris Sohail in the first ODI.

As Pakistan and New Zealand gear up for the first ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the injuries to Haris Sohail and Shan Masood have added an element of uncertainty to the team’s plans.