Problems Caused by Gaming Addiction and How to Avoid Them

The world of online gaming is forever expanding and has become extremely popular over the past decade among younger generations.

Although online gaming can help children learn how to socialize and develop observational skills and problem-solving, it can also cause more harm than good if time is not monitored and addiction sets in.

Cybersecurity expert Lauren Mak at VPNOverview has put together some top tips on spotting gaming addictions in children and how to prevent them in the hopes that parents and guardians can allow their children to enjoy online gaming without suffering harmful repercussions.

Warning Signs of Gaming Addiction

Lack of interest in things they once shared interest in and have no desire to take part in other activities other than gaming. This can limit a child from being able to pursue other hobbies that they could be exceptional at and even go on to have a career in

Withdrawal symptoms include irritability, hostility, mood swings, impatience, depression, anxiety, and anger when not gaming, even for short periods

Absence of thought towards personal care, insomnia, and disruption in eating patterns. This will have a detrimental effect on a child as they will struggle to deal with everyday tasks and even develop eating disorders

Inability to look after personal hygiene

Concentration in school drops due to trouble focusing.

Decreased amounts of compassion. This will make it harder for the child to create healthy social connections with people and can lead to serious mental health problems

How is Gaming Addiction Developed?

It is easy to try to pinpoint one reason why children and teenagers develop gaming addictions, but in any case, there may be more than one. Children may be exposed to gaming from an early age, for example, playing games like Animal Crossing and Minecraft can introduce children to gaming. As the child gets older and more advanced, they seek more challenging, engaging games to move onto.

Children can also be drawn to the graphics and stories behind games and use them to escape from real life. Not only this, but kids who are particularly anxious or have attention deficit disorders can be more inclined to become addicted to video games.

Possible physical consequences from excessive gaming:

Chronic stress levels heightened.

Headaches and migraines.

Weight gain.

Problems with posture.

Seizures caused by graphics, lights, and colors in games.

Preventing Gaming Addiction in Children