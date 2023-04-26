Punjab Govt Distributes Free Textbooks to Students

During the Eid holidays, the Punjab School Education Department took the initiative to offer free textbooks for students from grade 1 to matriculation in every public school in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, and other districts.

This was after the department removed the Urdu-medium system from government schools. The goal was to make sure that all students, regardless of financial situation, had access to learning resources.

ALSO READ Dropout Rate in Schools and Colleges Rises Dramatically Amid Inflation

The free textbooks will assist a significant number of students in the region and boost education in English-medium institutions.

Furthermore, an additional 10 percent of textbooks were sent to all 36 districts in Punjab, especially for pupils who have newly joined schools.

ALSO READ Scholarships Announced for Pakistani Students to Study at Oxford University

These textbooks have been delivered to all students who were unable to obtain them for free before Eid and the Punjab School Education Department has made an admirable effort to guarantee that all students have access to educational materials.