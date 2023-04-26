Dropout Rate in Schools and Colleges Rises Dramatically Amid Inflation

Economic crisis and inflation have made it difficult for parents to afford education for their children in the country, as the dropout rate in government and private schools continues to rise.

According to officials from the Punjab Education Department, the dropout rate in educational institutions has increased significantly, with many parents opting to enroll their children in government schools due to the steep increase in private school fees.

Statistics indicate that the dropout rate of students from the first to the eleventh grade has reached 60%, with rates ranging from 28% to 30% for grades one to five, 40% to 50% for grades six to ten, and 60% for grades eleven and twelve.

Apart from economic factors, the lack of qualified teachers in government schools and the existing English medium and single curriculum system have also contributed to the crisis. Due to their other government duties, teachers are unable to devote adequate time to their students, thereby adversely affecting the quality of education.

As a result, parents who are unable to afford private schools or observe their children struggling in government schools resort to keeping their children busy with other activities in the hope that they will resume their education when the financial situation improves.

The lack of access to complete study materials is another issue for students in government schools, further worsening the quality of education.

The rising dropout rate in the country is a significant concern, and authorities need to take appropriate measures to ensure that education remains accessible to all sections of society.