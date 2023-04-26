Rumman Raees Rues Lack of Support From PCB After Career-Threatening Injury

Rumman Raees has opened up about the lack of support from the PCB as he was not provided proper treatment after suffering a severe injury during the PSL.

Rumman recently shared his challenges after suffering a severe knee injury during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 3, highlighting the lack of support from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Rumman Raees, who played for Islamabad United, slipped on the field, injuring his knee and facing the risk of paralysis in 2018.

In a recent interview, Raees disclosed that he did not receive any financial or technical support from the PCB during his difficult time. Despite being centrally contracted, he was not sent to England for medical checkups, and none of his fellow cricketers or teammates reached out to him.

However, he expressed gratitude towards Islamabad United, his franchise, which supported him by paying around 50% of his medical treatment expenses, while he had to bear the rest of the cost himself.

Rumman Raees revealed that he underwent a successful but risky surgery, which helped him regain a normal life but his cricketing abilities are now retarded.

Raees concluded by stating that his priority now is to live peacefully with his family, as he has experienced a challenging time in his cricket career. His story sheds light on the financial and emotional struggles that athletes have to face after getting injured, underscoring the need for robust support mechanisms within the sports industry to ensure the well-being of athletes.