Former Cricketer Sikandar Bakht Lashes Out at Pakistani Pacers for Their Immaturity

Former Pakistani cricketer, Sikandar Bakht, has criticized the national pacers for their lack of aggression on the field after the fifth T20I against New Zealand in Rawalpindi.

In an interview, Sikandar stated that Pakistani fast bowlers should not shake hands with batters on the field, as it shows immaturity and a desire to be a hero in the fraternity.

The former cricketer added that there is a fast bowler in the national setup who focuses more on his appearance than his cricketing career, which is not good for a cricketer.

Sikandar emphasized that the fast bowler should show aggression against the opposition on the field, like former pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, to put pressure on the batters.

It is important to mention that the national bowling unit faced criticism for failing to defend a total of 194 runs in the final T20I of the series, despite restricting the Kiwis to 73 for 4.

The Tom Latham-led side bounced back in the series after losing the first two encounters and ended the series in a draw, while the fourth match was washed out due to heavy rain and hailstorm.

Recently, former captain, Shahid Afridi, criticized Shaheen Afridi for not maintaining his line and length at the crucial stage of the match and conceding runs in the death overs.

“Consistency in line and length is crucial in winning matches. While Shaheen started strong, he faltered when it mattered most, bowling at the wrong areas,” Shahid Afridi said.

The Men in Green will face the BlackCaps in the first of the five ODI matches tomorrow at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.