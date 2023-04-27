Heavy Fine Imposed on Company for Losing Customer’s Laptop

On Thursday, a consumer court in Lahore ordered a logistics firm to pay Rs. 90,000 as the full price of a customer’s lost laptop and Rs. 30,000 in damages. Talal Azhar, a resident of Model Town, filed a claim for Rs. 650,000 in damages.

He stated that he contacted the logistics company to have a laptop delivered from DHA to Valencia Town. After taking the call, the rider misplaced the laptop rather than delivering it to the designated location.

The petitioner alleged that his laptop worth Rs. 90,000 was stolen due to the negligence of the driver. He added that the loss of his laptop has caused him great mental anguish.

ALSO READ Passenger Train Near Khairpur Catches Fire and Kills Multiple Passengers

Consumer court judge Adnan Mushtaq issued a decree against the logistics company after hearing the case. In addition to the cost of the laptop, the judge ruled that the petitioner should be compensated with an additional Rs. 30,000.

The report did not mention the name of the logistics company but did mention that it was based at Ferozpur Road.

Via: 24NewsHD