Realme 11 Series Launch Date Confirmed

Realme 11 series has been previously announced to arrive next month, and the official launch date has now been confirmed by the company on Weibo to be May 10th. The Chinese launch is expected before the devices become available in the global market later this year.

The standard version of the Realme 11 5G has received certification from 3C in China, which verified its 33W charging speed, but the battery capacity remains to be seen. The device was spotted with the model number RMX3751 and it is set to be compatible with VOOC 4.0 chargers, with an 11V/3A output that matches that of the Realme 10 models, both in their LTE and 5G iterations.

Realme has already established pre-order and appointment landing pages for its upcoming smartphones on its own store and other retail stores in China.

ALSO READ Realme 11 Series Confirmed to Launch Next Month

Over the next two weeks leading up to the event, we anticipate that additional specifications and features will be unveiled. We are expecting to see three different phone models: the Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+, with the latter two devices boasting a curved-edge OLED panel display at the front.

The Realme 11’s official design has been confirmed through leaked marketing images. The phone is going to have a circular camera module with a ring around the primary lens in the middle, somewhat similar to recent Huawei phones.

ALSO READ Realme Launches Its Second Android Phone With iPhone’s Dynamic Island

There is a strip going down the middle and the Realme branding in the bottom left corner of the rear panel. The sides appear to be made out of metal.