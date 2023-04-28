Qatar Gets Hosting Rights for 2027 Men’s Basketball World Cup

Qatar has been selected as the host of the 2027 Men’s Basketball World Cup, marking the first time that the country will host the prestigious event.

Qatar has become renowned for hosting major global sports events, with the country having recently hosted the men’s FIFA World Cup in November-December last year. The decision to award the 2027 Basketball World Cup to Qatar is a testament to the country’s growing reputation as a hub for major sporting events.

The announcement was made by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), which chose Qatar to host the tournament following a successful bid. With this, Qatar is set to host the event for the first time. It has been reported that the matches will take place at already existing basketball stadiums in the capital city of Doha.

The women’s version of the tournament will be held in Germany in 2026, further emphasizing the global reach and popularity of the sport.

It should also be noted that the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup is scheduled to take place from August 25 to September 10 in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan. However, Qatar has not managed to book a spot among the 32 teams participating in this year’s tournament.

After the smooth happening of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the selection of Qatar as the host of the 2027 Men’s Basketball World Cup is sure to generate excitement among basketball fans across the globe. The country’s modern infrastructure, combined with its experience in hosting major sports events, makes it an ideal location for the tournament.