Video of Babar Azam Meeting Shadab Khan’s Parents Melts Hearts

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam met with the parents of Shadab Khan after the conclusion of the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand. Shadab’s parents came in support of the home team in front of his home crowd in Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

The moment was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising Babar’s thoughtful gesture.

The meeting was a heartwarming gesture, highlighting the strong bond between teammates and the respect they have for each other. Babar’s gesture is a testament to the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie that is deeply ingrained in the current Pakistani national side.

Check out the video here:

Babar Azam hugs Shadab Khan's Parents. A Trillion-dollar Video.@babarazam258 ❤️❤️🌟🌟👏

وَتُعِزُ مَن تَشَاء وَتُذِلُ مَن تَشَاء

Look at Babar Azam giving all the respect in the world to Shadab Khan's parents. Those who respect their elders,Allah Gives back lots of respects ❣️💥 pic.twitter.com/vIdQloghTo — Muhammad_Alamgir (@alamgirraja94) April 28, 2023

Bobby Badshah with @76Shadabkhan parents 😇🤌

How humble and Polite he is 🥹❤️🤌🤌#BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/BC40BnUKCn — Hina Khaliq (@HinaKhaliq2) April 27, 2023

Pakistan stormed to a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series after a convincing win at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Babar’s men chased down the target of 289 runs with five wickets in hand and nine balls remaining.

Fakhar Zaman was the star of the show as he steered the run-chase with a sensational century. He was ably supported by Imam-ul-Haq, who scored an exquisite half-century while Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored quickfire 40s.

The second ODI between the two sides will be played on Saturday at the same venue. The two sides will play the final three ODIs in Karachi.