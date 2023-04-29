Pakistan Airforce Successfully Evacuates 259 Pakistanis from Sudan

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully completed an exhaustive evacuation mission, returning 259 displaced Pakistanis from conflict-torn Sudan. The second PAF aircraft arrived in Karachi after completing the mission, according to the state news agency.

The C-130 Hercules, which took off from Jeddah on Friday, transported 110 Pakistanis, while an earlier evacuation by a Pakistan Air Force Airbus returned 149 trapped Pakistanis to Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

ALSO READ World’s Oldest Newspaper to Cease Print Publication

PAF’s senior officers had given directives for the challenging evacuation operations to rescue fellow citizens stuck in war-torn Sudan. The Pakistan Air Force’s transport fleet has always been at the forefront of responding to the nation’s call amid natural catastrophes and crises.

The Pakistan Embassy in Sudan maintained close contact with the 1,500 Pakistanis and made every effort to provide them with all necessary services. The embassy established a WhatsApp group to communicate with Pakistanis who were urged to remain at home.

ALSO READ Nearly a Third of Higher Education Students in Dubai Are Foreigners

It’s important to note that violence erupted between the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudan’s army, derailing an internationally approved plan for a civilian democratic transition four years after Islamist tyrant Omar al-Bashir was deposed by large demonstrations and two years after a military coup.