Sui Gas to Collect Additional Fixed Charges from Consumers

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) will be collecting additional fixed charges of Rs. 460 per month from ‘non-protected’ residential consumers. This new policy will be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2023.

According to a report in Express Tribune, both gas companies will also apply revised tariffs to April bills, which will cover gas consumption in March. This change is part of the government’s plan to collect Rs. 310 billion from consumers over the course of six months, from January to June 2023.

Because the new tariff went into effect at the start of this year, the two companies will collect past dues for January and February and indicate the difference in bills for March, April, and May. This additional sum will be shown in the bills as an ‘adjustment’ and ‘previous balance’.

This additional charge will only apply to non-protected customers, who used more than 90 cubic meters of gas (on average) in the winter months from November 2022 to February 2023. Protected consumers, who used up to 90 cubic meters in winter, will pay only Rs. 10 per month in additional fixed charges.

The fixed charges will be collected by both gas utilities under the notification released by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in mid-February 2023.