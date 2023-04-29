The Rs. 75 Bank Note is Still Fully Legal: State Bank

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Apr 29, 2023 | 10:34 am

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has firmly denied the rumor regarding the demonetization of the Rs. 75 commemorative banknotes.

ALSO READ

During Eid ul Fitr, several shopkeepers across the country declined to accept Rs. 75 notes, which sparked speculations about the demonetization of the banknote.

In a video message posted on the central bank’s official Twitter handle, SBP spokesperson Abid Qamar clarified that the commemorative banknote is legally valid, just like any other currency note.

ALSO READ

He also emphasized that the Rs. 75 banknote was issued last year to celebrate the country’s 75 years of independence.

He added:

The SBP issues all currency notes under Section 25 of its Act. The Rs. 75 commemorative banknote has no expiration date and can be used in all transactions.

He also refuted the false rumors that the government has terminated or withdrawn the banknote.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Bride of the Week Natasha Ali Looks Pretty in Heavily Embellished Attire
Read more in lens

proproperty

11 More Commercial Premises Sealed in Ongoing Operation Against Encroachments in Lahore
Read more in proproperty
close
>