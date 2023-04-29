UAE Launches Asia’s Biggest Visa Center in Karachi

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched Asia’s biggest visa center in Karachi. It features 11 counters and will provide consular services in accordance with the latest international standards.

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also visited the visa center and was briefed about its services. He was informed that the center is authorized to issue work visas.

CM Sindh thanked the UAE government for developing the “window of employment,” in the form of the new visa center in Karachi. He also expressed gratitude for the chance to help the people of Sindh and Balochistan in getting employment in UAE through this facility.

Over 1.6 million Pakistani expats live in UAE where they work in public and private sectors and send more than $4 billion in remittances annually. The launch of the visa center further solidifies bilateral ties between the countries.

Launch of Wizz Air in Pakistan

Following approval from the federal government Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, one of the biggest airlines in UAE, will soon launch flights to/from Pakistan.

The federal cabinet gave its consent to Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s plans to operate in the country during a meeting in April this year.

Similarly, Pakistan has also sought permission from UAE to launch a private airline. However, no progress has been made on this decision, and the private airline’s name has also not been revealed yet.