Pakistan Achieves Record Bumper Wheat Crop of 27.5 Million Tons

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has attributed produce of 27.5 million metric tons of record bumper wheat crop in the country to the government’s efforts, provision of quality seed, uninterrupted supply of fertilizer, and the Kissan Package.

In a meeting held to review the countrywide wheat procurement drive in Lahore, the premier said the procurement targets should be enhanced to ensure an uninterrupted supply of wheat throughout the year.

He asked Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) and provincial food departments to directly purchase wheat from farmers to ensure benefit to them.

The meeting was informed about the production of wheat in the current year, its available stock, and the procurement targets of the federal and provincial departments. The prime minister congratulated the minister for food security and other relevant authorities and appreciated their steps.

He said that the government is formulating a strategy for achieving enhanced production next year. He also directed strict action against hoarders.