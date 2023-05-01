RIZQ and EZ Wage Team Up for Hassle-Free Loans to Fuel Financial Wellness

RIZQ, a true financial wellness app designed for salaried professionals and freelancers, has announced a collaboration with EZ Wage, a prominent regional financial wellness platform. This partnership represents a significant milestone in the efforts to make loans more accessible and convenient for working individuals.

This collaboration will enable Salaried Professionals and Freelancers to digitally access easy loans and build scorable credit history. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed by EZ Wage and RIZQ, solidifying their joint efforts to extend financial support to salaried professionals in managing unexpected expenses and cash-flow gaps.

While speaking about the collaboration, CEO RIZQ and Rozee.pk, S. H. Kazi said “RIZQ aims to address the low penetration of financial products and services for the 20 million employed professionals by providing innovative embedded solutions. Our collaboration with EZ Wage will allow RIZQ users to borrow seamlessly and responsibly.”

Speaking about the partnership, Fatima Batool, CEO and Founder of EZ Wage, also said, “We are excited to partner with RIZQ. Our platform will empower RIZQ’s users to manage their finances more efficiently, providing them with an instant cash advance when they need it the most.”

EZ Wage is a digital platform that enables employees to access their earned wages before their payday, helping them to meet their immediate financial needs. The platform provides employees with instant access to their earned wages, eliminating the need for payday loans, high-interest credit cards, or other forms of credit.

RIZQ is an easy-to-use financial wellness app for Salaried Professionals and Freelancers that offers a set of embedded products and money management features like daily halal profit, goal-based saving, committee, smart online payments, intelligent budget planner, loans, and flexible health insurance. With the RIZQ app, it is now effortlessly easy to make your money work for you.

RIZQ is a free-to-download app available on Android and iOS for Salaried Professionals and Freelancers.