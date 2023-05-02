News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Agriauto Industries Ltd to Observe Partial Shutdown This Month

By ProPK Staff | Published May 2, 2023 | 1:31 pm

Agriauto Industries Limited (AGIL) has announced a partial shutdown in May 2023.

In a stock filing, the company said it will be observing a partial shutdown due to a reduction in production volumes of its major customers. Additionally, Agriauto Stamping Company Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of AGIL, will observe a partial shutdown in May 2023 due to the aforesaid reasons.

AGIL is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for automotive vehicles, motorcycles, and agricultural tractors.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 58.5, down 1.68 percent or Rs. 1 with a turnover of 1,500 shares on Tuesday.


