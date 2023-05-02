Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd Resumes Plant Operations After Long Hiatus

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited (PSX: LOTCHEM) has resumed plant operations as of 1st May 2023, the company’s told the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The chemical manufacturer has resumed operations for the first time since 15 March 2023 when it temporarily suspended production due to the country’s economic situation in relation to the foreign exchange reserves and its impact on the ability of banks to open letters of credit for import of raw materials.

The principal activity of the company is to manufacture and sale of Pure Terephthalic Acid (PTA).

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 25.40, down 1.93 percent or Rs. 0.48 with a turnover of 2,153,227 shares on Tuesday.