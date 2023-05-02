Honda Extends Plant Shut Down Yet Again

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) may set a record for sustaining the lowest production, car sales, and biggest losses in a single year.

In a worrying development, Honda Atlas has extended the production shutdown till May 15. The company cited disruption in the supply chain, inventory shortages due to restrictions on LCs, and the current economic crisis as a reason for price hikes.

Initially, the company’s production shutdown was to continue from 9th March till the 31st. However, it extended the shutdown from April 1 to 15. The next notice stated that this shutdown will continue from April 16 to 30.

The latest notification has announced a further extension of the production shutdown from May 1 to 15. This implies that, by the end of the latest production pause, Honda’s plant will be shut down for a total of 2 months.

This will likely take a heavy toll on Honda’s sales and revenue. The company had already seen a huge decline in sales in March, primarily due to poor Civic and HR-V sales.