Iftikhar Ahmed Replaces Haris Sohail in ODI squad

Middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed has been named as a replacement for Haris Sohail in the national squad for the ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

As per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the right-hander will join the national squad in Karachi, where they latter will play the last three ODIs at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

The Men in Green are currently playing the second game of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and both squads will fly to Karachi on Sunday for the Karachi leg.

The cricket board stated in a recent statement that despite the medical team’s best efforts, the left-handed batter was still experiencing pain in his shoulder.

The 34-year-old all-rounder injured himself when he landed awkwardly on his left shoulder during a fielding drill before the opening game.

Iftikhar Ahmed has been an integral part of the national setup in T20I for years and displayed an impressive performance in the recently concluded five-match T20I series.