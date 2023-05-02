Pakistan Wins 2 Silver Medals in Asian Arm Wrestling Championship in UAE

A team of Pakistani arm wrestlers has made a significant impact on the ongoing Asian Arm Wrestling Championship in the United Arab Emirates by winning two silver medals.

The Pakistani arm wrestlers have been fiercely competing in various categories, showcasing their exceptional abilities in the 21st edition of the championship.

As per the detail, Bahawal Khan, one of the strongest arm wrestlers in Asia, has emerged as a true star, winning a silver medal for his country in the Sub Junior-70 kg category.

In addition, Abdul Wahab Khan has also secured a silver medal in the youth 80 kg category by displaying an impressive level of strength and technique.

It is pertinent to mention that over 500 athletes from 16 Asian countries are currently participating in the Asian Arm Wrestling Championship in Ajman, UAE.

The event is being organized by the Emirates Body Building and Fitness Federation under the auspices of the Asian Arm Wrestling Federation (AAF) and will conclude on May 3.