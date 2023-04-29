Babar Azam Claims His Focus Was Always To Deliver For The Team Against New Zealand

Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, achieved another milestone in international cricket during the first of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand in Rawalpindi.

The right-hander became the fastest Pakistani batter to reach 12,000 international runs in 235 innings, surpassing the legendary Javed Miandad who reached 238 innings.

In a recent interview, when asked about his incredible achievement, the all-format captain displayed his selflessness, stating that he has never focused on individual milestones.

The 28-year-old said that his sole focus has always been on delivering his best performance for the national team and winning matches for the Men in Green.

“When you play with that goal, you achieve milestones along the way. The aim should always be to give performances. Records are byproducts of that mentality,” Babar said.

The Lahore-born batter remarked that he does not have any ambition to make records and that his primary goal is to perform for the success of his country.

Currently, Babar is leading the table for most runs in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, scoring 1,454 at an average of 76.52.

Earlier this month, the stylish batter broke the record for the most centuries by a captain in T20Is while also becoming the player with the second-most centuries in T20 cricket.