Govt Announces Big Relief for Islamabad and Punjab’s Car Owners

The number of Islamabad and Punjab-registered cars is rising across Pakistan. Considering that, the Punjab government has decided to offer relief to car owners from these regions.

The Director General (DG) of the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, Muhammad Ali, has introduced a new policy allowing Islamabad-registered car owners to access inspection services in Punjab and vice versa.

This will offer convenience to vehicle owners and distribute inspection centers across multiple locations to reduce the backlog. The practical implementation and potential challenges of this policy remain to be seen.

The DG added that this action was taken as per the Supreme Court’s orders. A mobile application has been developed for verifying vehicle registration and chassis numbers in Punjab and Islamabad, he stated.

The DG further said,

This project is very important because there are a large number of vehicles with Islamabad number in Punjab and one has to go to Islamabad to change the ownership of the vehicle so this is a big relief for the citizens provided by the government in view of the extremely expensive fuel expenditures.

He highlighted that physical inspection will be available in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur. He added that the relevant staff has been trained thoroughly to ensure the successful execution of this project.