Dozens of Junior FBR Officers Apply for Leave Citing Low Salaries

A number of junior officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have expressed their reluctance to work owing to their ‘extremely low salaries’.

According to documents seen by ProPakistani, a number of FBR junior officers including Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Additional DC working in different field formations have applied for leave from May 8, 2023, to June 30, 2023, citing low salaries as the reason.

Interestingly most of the leave applications have more or less the same content which hunts that it is a planned move on the part of the officers. All the letters seen by ProPakistani also mention the non-implementation of the Common Pool Fund (CPF) as one of the reasons due to which they are facing financial hardships.

“I am writing this application to highlight a pressing matter that has prompted me to apply for leave of absence from work from 08-05-2023 to 30-06-2023,” one IRS DC mentioned in his leave application.

“Over the past few months, with the sky-rocketing inflation. I have been unable to make ends meet with the salary that I earn.” He further mentioned that he has been living hand to mouth and the salary barely fulfills the basic needs of his family which is a cause of continuous financial stress and mental health issues for him.

“I have highlighted this issue to my worthy seniors many times but to no avail. I have also not been provided any other benefit like fuel, accommodation, or transportation which is being provided to my fellow batchmates from other services,” the officer wrote.

The officer highlighted that recently executive allowance at the rate of 150 percent of the basic salary was granted to the employees of other cadres while the employees of the IRS were deprived.

The officer further mentioned that the promised the implementation of Common Pool Fund (CPF) from 1″ March 2023 has also not been fulfilled to date.

“In the light of aforementioned issues, I won’t be able to attend the office from 08-05-2023 to 30-06-2023,” the officer wrote in his concluding statement.