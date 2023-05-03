Mohammad Nawaz Sent for X-Ray After Sustaining Finger Injury

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been taken for an X-ray after suffering an injury to his finger during the third ODI against New Zealand.

In the ongoing match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi, Mohammad Nawaz attempted to catch a strong shot off his own bowling from Daryl Mitchell. Despite his efforts, he couldn’t hold on to the ball as it was a sharp hit, and had to leave the field due to severe pain in his finger.

According to the latest reports, Mohammad Nawaz has been sent for an X-ray to find out the severity of the injury.

Nawaz had been performing well in the game before his injury, having bowled economically in his spell. With him being off the field, Pakistan will have to opt for an alternate plan to restrict New Zealand from chasing the target in order to win the match and clinch the series.

The extent of Nawaz’s injury is yet to be determined, and it remains to be seen how long he will be out of action. Nawaz’s unavailability could be a significant loss for Pakistan, as he is a key player in both the bowling and batting departments.

The Pakistan team and fans will be hoping for a speedy recovery for the talented all-rounder, as he is an important player for the Pakistan team in all formats of the game.