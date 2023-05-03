Rashid Latif Wants Babar Azam to Leave Pakistan’s Captaincy Role

Rashid Latif has suggested that the all-format captain, Babar Azam, should relinquish his captaincy due to external pressure against him.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rashid Latif stated that despite his outstanding performance, there has been a long discussion in the media regarding his captaincy.

The wicket-keeper added that although the PCB has kept faith in him, Babar should leave the leadership role as it will significantly impact his individual performance.

“Babar will remain captain. However, my advice to Babar Azam is to step down [from captaincy], if someone tries to influence him from outside,” Rashid Latif added.

Last month, PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, said that the newly appointed coaching setup would decide the fate of the national team captain after the ongoing white-ball series.

However, Mickey Arthur gave a vote of confidence to Babar Azam, saying that the right-handed batter is a great cricketer and will lead the side in the World Cup 2023.

Yesterday, former captain, Saleem Malik said that people should support the 28-year-old cricketer as captain and give him time to improve his skills and leadership.

The debate surrounding captaincy has been in the headlines for quite some time. However, most of the former cricketers suggest keeping Babar Azam as captain.

Last month, World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan, also supported the Lahore-born batter, saying that he is an outstanding skipper with excellent leadership qualities.