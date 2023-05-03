These are Forbes’ Highest Paid Athletes in 2023

Forbes has recently released its annual list of the highest-paid athletes in the world, and as expected, football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have once again claimed the top two spots. The list features a total of three football players, three basketball players, two golfers, and one boxer and tennis player each.

Topping the list at number one is Cristiano Ronaldo, who earned a whopping $136 million in 2023. The Portuguese forward’s earnings came from a combination of his $46 million salary from Al Nassr, as well as his many endorsement deals, including a partnership with Nike.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi took home $130 million, with $65 million coming from his salary at Paris Saint-Germain and the other $65 million coming from his various sponsorships.

The third spot on the list belongs to Kylian Mbappé, the young French forward who has become one of the most sought-after players in the world. With $100 million earned on the field and an additional $20 million from endorsements, the 24-year-old has firmly established himself as one of football’s brightest stars.

Basketball superstar LeBron James landed in fourth place with $119.5 million, thanks to his impressive $44.5 million salary with the Los Angeles Lakers and his many business ventures, including his media company SpringHill Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez rounded out the top five with $110 million in earnings, largely due to his lucrative contract with streaming service DAZN.

Two golfers made the list this year, with Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson taking the sixth and seventh spots, respectively. The remaining three spots on the list were filled by basketball star Stephen Curry, tennis legend Roger Federer, and another basketball player, Kevin Durant.

While it’s no surprise that athletes who excel in team sports with large global audiences are among the highest-paid in the world, it’s nonetheless impressive to see just how much money these individuals can earn through their skills and their endorsements.

Here is the full list:

Rank Athlete Country Sport On-Field Earnings Off-Field Earnings Total Earnings 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Football $46m $90m $136m 2 Lionel Messi Argentina Football $65m $65m $130m 3 Kylian Mbappe France Football $100m $20m $120m 4 LeBron James USA Basketball $44.5m $75m $119.5m 5 Canelo Alvarez Mexico Boxing $100m $10m $110m 6 Dustin Johnson USA Golf $102m $5m $107m 7 Phil Mickelson USA Golf $104m $2m $106m 8 Steph Curry USA Basketball $48.4m $52m $100.4m 9 Roger Federer Switzerland Tennis $0.1m $95m $95.1m 10 Kevin Durant USA Basketball $44.1m $45m $89,1m

Data from Forbes