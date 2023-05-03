PSG Suspends Lionel Messi for Unauthorized Trip to Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi has been suspended for two weeks and fined by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for traveling to Saudi Arabia without obtaining permission from the club.

According to media reports, the Argentine superstar had requested permission from PSG to travel to Saudi Arabia for commercial work, but the club refused to grant it.

ALSO READ British Media Questions Mickey Arthur’s Dual Role With Pakistan and Derbyshire

Despite being denied permission, the 35-year-old footballer visited the Arab country, which led to disciplinary action against him by the French club.

The World Cup-winning captain will miss the upcoming two games of PSG against Troyes and Ajaccio, and he will also not be allowed to participate in training sessions.

This development occurred after the Argentine forward played the full 90 minutes in Paris Saint-Germain’s home defeat to Lorient on Sunday.

ALSO READ No 5-Nation Tournament Sans Pakistan Instead of Asia Cup

The club is presently five points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table with five games to go, and they are looking to secure their ninth league title in 11 seasons.

Reports indicate that the club is in discussions with LaLiga to generate more flexibility in their Financial Fair Play ratio, allowing them to extend a contract offer to Messi.

Meanwhile, Messi has already been offered a one-year deal worth a reported £400m to play for Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.