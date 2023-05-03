Kuwait to Take Part in 2023 SAFF Championship Alongside Pakistan and India

Kuwait has confirmed its participation in the upcoming 2023 SAFF Championships. The tournament will feature teams from the South Asian region, including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan. However, one notable absence will be Sri Lanka, who are suspended by FIFA and won’t be taking part in the tournament.

To make up for the absence of Sri Lanka, several other countries have been invited to participate in the tournament. Among them are Jordan, Singapore, Bahrain, and Indonesia, adding an international flavor to the competition.

Kuwait’s inclusion in the tournament adds a new dimension to the competition, as they bring their unique style of football to the mix.

The team is currently ranked 143rd in the FIFA Rankings, which puts them in the lower half of the rankings. However, rankings don’t always tell the full story, and Kuwait has a history of punching above its weight in international competitions.

The final participating teams in the tournament will be announced in the upcoming SAFF Congress on May 6 in Dhaka. It is expected that one more team will be added to the competition to make it an 8-team tournament.

The draw of the 14th edition of the tournament will be held on May 12, while the tournament will be held from 21 June to 3 July in India. All the matches of the tournament will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

India will defend the title as they defeated Nepal 3-0 in the final of the 2021 edition. The Men in Blue are currently the favorites to lift the trophy, while Pakistan will be aiming to put in solid performances and continue to develop its team further.