Dr. Sohail Saleem Likely to Return as PCB’s Medical Director

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recently announced job openings for various security and medical positions. These job openings come as part of the PCB’s ongoing efforts to enhance its security measures and medical support for cricket players and staff.

The positions available include Consultant Security & Anti-Corruption, Director Security & Anti-Corruption, GM Security & Anti-Corruption, Senior Manager Anti-Corruption, Manager Security, and Director Medical and Sports Sciences.

ALSO READ PCB Sacks One of the Most Influential Figures in Pakistan Cricket

Each of these positions requires specific qualifications and experiences, and interested candidates are advised to check the PCB website for more details.

According to various reports, Dr. Sohail Saleem, the former head of the PCB’s medical panel, is expected to be re-appointed as the new Director of Medical and Sports Sciences. Dr. Saleem is a well-known figure in Pakistani cricket circles, having served as the PCB’s chief medical officer for many years.

ALSO READ Pakistan Finally Wins an ODI Series Against New Zealand After 12 Years

The deadline for applications is 15th May 2023, and interested candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. The PCB’s announcement of these job openings is a positive step towards strengthening the organization’s capabilities and improving the overall standard of cricket in Pakistan.