PCB Sacks One of the Most Influential Figures in Pakistan Cricket

After the coaching staff and the Selection Committee of the national team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sacked former Test spinner and Director, Nadeem Khan, from his post.

According to sources close to the Pakistan cricket board, the former cricketer was issued a dismissal letter earlier this week, and his termination is effective immediately.

Nadeem had served as the Director of Domestic and Director of the High-Performance Center but a few weeks ago, his salary was reduced and was transferred to the women’s wing.

Nadeem was a prominent figure in the PCB during the Imran Khan era and played a key role in appointing coaches across the country and making other important decisions.

However, when the current PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, took charge, Nadeem Khan was sidelined, and Azad Syed was appointed as the head of the National Academy.

Sources indicate that Nadeem is the second former PCB director after Serena Agha to be sacked as the PCB is looking to revamp its structure and improve its performance.

During the Ehsan Mani era, Nadeem Khan was recognized as an influential director, and his departure is expected to leave a void in the management of the cricket board.

Last month, the PCB appointed Mickey Arthur-led foreign coaching setup to revamp the national setup for an important ODI season, including the ODI World Cup.