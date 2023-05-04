Pakistan Finally Wins an ODI Series Against New Zealand After 12 Years

Pakistan clinched a 26-run victory against New Zealand in the third ODI of the five-match series at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. With this win, the Men in Green have won their first ODI series against the Kiwis since 2011.

The last time they claimed a series against the Black Caps was under the leadership of Shahid Afridi when they were on the New Zealand tour prior to the 2011 World Cup.

It is important to note that the Green Shirts have lost four consecutive ODI series against New Zealand from 2011 to 2023, including two whitewashes.

Earlier this year, the Babar Azam-led side lost a three-match series by 2-1 at home before the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

If Pakistan wins the remaining two encounters scheduled in Karachi, they will move to the top of the ICC ODI ranking for the first time in history.

Talking about the game, the home side posted a handsome total of 288 runs on the board, thanks to a magnificent innings from Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam.

The left-handed batter scored 90 runs off 107 balls, including seven boundaries and a maximum, while the skipper scored 54 runs off 62 balls, including three fours and a six.

The visitors were bundled out for 261 runs with Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Wasim taking two wickets each, while Salman Agha took one wicket.