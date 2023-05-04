Major UAE Airlines Introduce Special Ticketing System

Emirates and Etihad Airways have expanded their interline agreement to provide travelers with more travel options when visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Starting this summer, customers of both airlines will be able to fly into either Dubai or Abu Dhabi with a single ticket, along with a seamless return via the other airport.

This new agreement also allows travelers wanting to explore UAE the flexibility of one-stop ticketing for their full journey and easy baggage check-in.

One-stop ticketing allows passengers to buy one ticket for their entire trip, even if it involves multiple flights with different airlines. Passengers will be able to book their entire journey at once, including any connecting flights, and pay for it all with one payment.

Initially, both airlines will focus on attracting tourists from selected destinations in Europe and China. The agreement will also spare travelers time by removing the need to fly home via their arrival airport and letting them explore Abu Dhabi, Dubai, or any other emirate.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), and Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer (COO), of Etihad Airways, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 held in Dubai. Tim Clark, President of Emirates, Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, and other senior officials attended the ceremony.