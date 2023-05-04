Dubai Announces Special Offer for Pakistani Drivers

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched an initiative called the “Golden Chance,” allowing non-approved countries like Pakistan, India, and the Philippines, to swap their driving licenses without taking driving lessons.

Before this initiative, non-approved countries were required to take driving classes and tests to be eligible for swapping driving licenses for local ones. Now, expats from such countries can do so by only taking theory and road tests.

إليك فرصتك الذهبية عبر موقع الهيئة الإلكتروني! تقدّم بطلب رخصة قيادة دون حضور دروس القيادة لإجراء اختبار طريق مباشر.

للتقدّم بالطلب, يمكنك زيارة: https://t.co/VRATH836L8 pic.twitter.com/ODhWUoHE2Y — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 28, 2023

The approved countries can swap their licenses by simply visiting RTA. These countries include France, Hong Kong, Denmark, Ireland, Canada, the US, South Africa, the UK, etc.

Expats from certain countries like Lithuania and Greece must give up their foreign licenses to get the Dubai one.

Individuals over 18 years old who cannot drive can take driving lessons at one of the following institutes in Dubai:

Emirates Driving Institute

Dubai Driving Center

Galadari Motor Driving Center

Belhasa Driving Center

Al Ahli Driving Center

New Cycling Tunnel in Dubai

RTA has recently opened a cyclists’ tunnel with a capacity of 800 bikes per hour in the Al Meydan area of Dubai. The tunnel, spanning over 160 meters in length and 6.6 meters in width, is part of RTA’s aim to make Dubai a bicycle-friendly city.

The tunnel gives cyclists a way to exercise without worrying about collisions with other cars and gives them an uninterrupted path for their ride.