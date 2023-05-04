Malaysia Gets Chery Tiggo 8 Pro With Bigger and More Powerful Engine

Chery has finally launched its 7-seater C-plus segment SUV, Tiggo 8 Pro, in Malaysia. The company displayed the SUV in the said country last year.

Interestingly, Malaysia has received a more powerful version of Chery’s flagship SUV. Pakistani Tiggo 8 Pro has a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 190 horsepower (hp) and 290 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

Malaysia-spec Tiggo 8 Pro has a larger turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 250 hp (60 more than the Pakistani version) and 390 Nm of torque (100 more than the Pakistani version). The engine sends power to the front wheels only via a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission.

The SUV has three drive modes, namely, Eco, Normal, and Sport. Other features such as Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), security, and comfort features are largely the same as the Pakistani version.

The price of the Tiggo 8 Pro in Malaysia is currently unknown. Although, with the given features and performance, it will likely compete with other high-end SUVs in the market.