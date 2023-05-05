Jose Mourinho Finds Unique Solution to Protect Him Against Biased Referees

By Saad Nasir | Published May 5, 2023 | 7:17 pm

Jose Mourinho, the head coach of the Italian football club, AS Roma, has come up with a unique solution to protect himself against referees in Serie A.

The Portuguese manager, who is known for his fiery temper and frequent clashes with match officials, has revealed that he recorded everything during a recent Serie A game against Monza.

ALSO READ

‘The Special One’ admitted that he went to the game with a microphone and recorded everything from the moment he left the dressing room until he returned. He did this in order to protect himself against any potential accusations or misunderstandings that might arise from interactions with the referees.

While some may view Mourinho’s actions as extreme or paranoid, it’s not uncommon for coaches to take measures to protect themselves from potentially biased or unfair refereeing decisions.

Refereeing decisions can often have a significant impact on the outcome of a game, and coaches have a responsibility to their team to ensure that the playing field is as level as possible.

ALSO READ

Mourinho’s decision to record everything also highlights the growing importance of technology and data in modern football. With the increasing availability of tools and resources to analyze and review games, coaches are able to make more informed decisions and better protect their teams against potential injustices.

Whether or not other coaches will follow Mourinho’s lead and start recording their interactions with referees remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the role of technology in football is only going to continue to grow in importance.

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


lens

Hajra Yamin’s Beauty Takes Center Stage in Captivating New Photoshoot
Read more in lens

proproperty

Islamabad Capital Police to Get Pakistan’s First National Police Hospital
Read more in proproperty
close
>