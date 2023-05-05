Was Viral ‘Singer’ Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Really a First-Class Cricketer?

Kashif Rana, also known as Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, who recently took social media by storm with his hilarious singing and amusing personality, has a surprising background.

It was reported in the media that Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, the British-Pakistani singer, was a first-class cricketer in Pakistan when he was young.

During the 1983-84 season of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy, Kashif Rana represented the Lahore team before shifting to England in search of a better future.

Kashif, who loves the sport of cricket, only scored 16 runs in three innings during his short-lived cricketing career. He also played club cricket in England.

Last year, Rana took the internet by storm with his viral singing videos, under the name Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Earlier this year, before the start of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Kashif Rana sang a song and expressed his desire to sing the official anthem of PSL.

In a recent interview, Kashif claimed that former Pakistani Test cricketer, Aaqib Javed, played under his captaincy during their school cricket days.

“I selected Aaqib Javed in the cricket team of the government school of Sheikhupura. He played under my captaincy,” Kashif Rana claimed.